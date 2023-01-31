Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana (CAPWI) is offering a scholarship in memory of Joan E. Cline, former Executive Director and long-time supporter of community intervention services, to graduating seniors in the amount of $1,000 for each year they attend higher education up to a maximum of 4 years, according to information from CAPWI.
The scholarship will be provided for four years or two years for Trade Association degrees through an accredited institution. The applicant must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours, or full-time equivalency, and maintain a 2.5 GPA. Preference will be given to low- moderate income families. The scholarship is awarded to an applicant within our six-county service area, which includes Benton, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Vermillion, and Warren.