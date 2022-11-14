Celebrating the Holidays with Friends is the theme of the Dec. 3 Young at Heart event at the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341, according to information from the church.

The program begins at 11:00 am with Christmas Melodies by Mindy and Joe White. A lasagna lunch is being served at 11:45 am, and festivities end with Christmas riddles/trivia at 1:00 pm.

