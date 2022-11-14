Celebrating the Holidays with Friends is the theme of the Dec. 3 Young at Heart event at the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341, according to information from the church.
The program begins at 11:00 am with Christmas Melodies by Mindy and Joe White. A lasagna lunch is being served at 11:45 am, and festivities end with Christmas riddles/trivia at 1:00 pm.
Cost is $3.00. The sign-up deadline is November 29th. Reservations can be made by calling either the church, (765) 798-2350, or the event coordinator, (765) 793-7285. Callers should leave a contact phone number in case the event has to be cancelled because of weather.
The event is open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties. Partial funding is provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.