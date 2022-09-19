A Golf Cart Parade in memory of Colton Wright, a 2016 Covington High School graduate, will take place during the Homecoming Parade on Friday, September 30, according to information provided. Awards will be handed out immediately following the parade at the Covington City Park by the playground (at the picnic table built in memory of Colton.) Dash Plaques will be given to the first ten entries in addition to three specialty awards.
Community members are encouraged to participate and decorate their golf cart. Those who want to participate and do not want to decorate their cart are still encouraged to participate. Lineup is at the Covington City Park at 4 p.m. Parade begins at 5 p.m.