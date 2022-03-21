BENTON COUNTY, INDIANA — Benton Junior High All Stars/Students of Week have been named. They include:
Jr. High All Stars
Kemper Waldon--Ms. Mullins
Edwin Gomez-Perez--Mr. Hoover
Michael Eastes--Dr. Ritchie
Keely Watt--Mr. Hardebeck
Rhyan Deno--Mr. Gross
Javell Johnson--Mrs. McMillan
Noah Winchester--Mrs. Phelps
Rowan Heim--Miss Thomas
Olive Budreau--Ms. Hiscox
Student of the Week
Reagan Dowell--Ms. Hiscox
Aedan Martin--Mr. Pritchett
Kelsy Wilson--Mr. RuffRuff
Ashley Cinto Renteria--Ms. Lohmuller
Susan Otero--Mr. Robson
The winner of the PEFCU Amazon card is Susan Otero!