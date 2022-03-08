Benton Central Jr.-Sr. High School has made some announcements to students, according to information from the school.
Summer school forms are now available in the front office and students may see Mrs. Smith for a form. Classes offered are US Government, Physical Education, Life Academy & Supervised Ag Experience. All forms are due before students leave for Spring Break.
The academic teams competed in the Hoosier Conference Academic Super Bowl at Central Catholic recently. The social studies and interdisciplinary teams both received second place ribbons and fine arts came home with third in their round.
Liana Douglas had auditioned for three schools of music and her final one was the University of Evansville. She received last notice Friday she was also accepted into their school of music. Isaac Johnson has auditioned for two schools of music and his final one was the University of Evansville, He received notice last Friday he was also accepted into their school of music.
Everyone in Grades 7-11 should check their email for a survey from the Student Voice committee about policies for the next school year.
After Prom Information:The After Prom will be at Great United Skates in Lafayette from 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. April 30. Even if a student does not attend the prom, any BC junior or senior is welcome and encouraged to attend the After Prom. Ticket sales will begin March 14-16 during high school lunch periods. Sales will then pick up again the last week of March after returning from Spring Break. Please purchase tickets by April 1 to guarantee receiving a t-shirt and gift bag at After Prom. The parental permission slips will be sent through Google docs.
Attention All Students and Staff: CAAP is in its final days for “Natalie’s Second Chance” winter collection drive.
The school is seeking donations to help our four-legged friends! Items needed are the following: paper towels, disinfecting wipes, Clorox bleach, gently-used towels and sheets, and new dog leashes of all sizes. Items can be dropped off in the “Big Box” display across from Mrs. Shidler’s window. The drive continues through March 11.