Chandelier

The chandelier within the House Chamber at the Indiana Statehouse was lowered Nov. 7, 2022, for regular maintenance. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

Peek inside the House Chamber at the Indiana Statehouse and it’s impossible to miss the brightly-lit fixture crowning high overhead: a massive brass chandelier.

It contains no crystals and minimal flourish, but the chandelier — hanging from the ceiling 25-feet above — is a sort of homage to lawmakers as they carry out Hoosiers’ business down below. Each of its 100 lights are meant for a member of the Indiana House of Representatives.

Trending Food Videos