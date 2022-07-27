The Arts Federation is excited to announce the return of the August Art Fair, an art sale that will be on the front lawn and inside of the Wells Community Cultural Center. This year's fair will be on Friday, August 5, from 5 - 8 pm, according to information provided.
The federation announced that 18 artists have been selected to participate in this year's event. Check out the AAF webpage for more information about each artist and what they will be selling at the fair.
One hundred percent of sales during this event go directly to the artists. TAF is coordinating this fair to give more opportunities for artists to sell and market their work to the general public.
Participating Artists include Lori Brubaker, Emma Ewing, Justin Martinez, Juliauna Meyer, Catherine Moran, Andrea Panico, Sara Poer, Charmaine Renee, Monty Sloan, Bowie Thompson, Joan Tietz, Jeri Foley, David Harmon, Nikki Ingalls, Doris Kemper, Che and Paul Lucas-Grafton, Terra Guarisco and Sloan Marshall.