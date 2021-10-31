Attica Jr-Sr. High School has announced the first nine weeks honor roll.
Those students include:
All A’s
9th - Joslyn Barnett, Meredith Rosswurm, Adalyn Small, Kyler Stamper
10th - Alec Bossaer, Maggie Branstetter, Taylor Clevenger, Adyson Goodwin, Natalee Jean, James Lathrop, Andrew Mandeville, Jackson Sisk, Kennadi Stamper
11th - Destiny Beedle, Noah Blankenship, Gage Greeson, Sam Hiller, Caiden Jeffries,
Carissa Laidley, Moses Ray, Sarah Shoaf, Kadence Tillotta
12th - Celeste Bryan, Molly Cole, Ashlyn Hinkle, Jared Jerkins, Jocelyn Kerr,
Caroline Mandeville, Shae Meador, Tatum Nunnally, Maddie Pierce, CeCe Rice, Jordyn Riegle,
Hannah Shackelford, Bradley Sisk, Ian Wellmaker
All A/B
9th - Madalynn Beck, Aleah Cruz, Katelynn Driver, Dane Goris, Emilee Jean, Greyson Skeels
10th - Jodi Bixler, Eli French, Carter Helms, Brayden Inman, Logan McClimans, Charity Olson,
Jackson Piper, Bo Rice, Emily Shackelford, Elizabeth Shelton, Madilyn Stamper,
Hailey VanDeWater, Brayden Watkins
11th - Kayce Askren, Ryleigh Douglass, Madison Galloway, Jacob Garrett, Sam Hemp,
Arlee Kerr, Libby Peterson, Ethan Petty, Elliott Rosswurm, Hunter Smith, Allison Swaney
12th - David Bruner, Erin Connolly, Christa Garriott, Riley Howard, Matthew Miller,
Emma Munson
All A’s
6th - Ryleigh Farley, Mason Irwin, Mallory Pierce, Nora Smalley, Alexander Stewart
7th - Caiden Ashley, Landri Hardman, Helen Harrison, Blake Inman, Jayce Larson,
Serenity Phillippo, Abby Ratcliff, Julianne Rosswurm
8th - Gwendolynn Duncan, Grace Hiller, Lillian Irwin, Annistyn Reynolds, Maddox Rice,
Halle Stanfield-Stephens, Layne Wilson
All A/B
6th - Ayden Beedle, Tanner Childress, Natalie Fares, Caitlin Galloway, Teygon Kerst,
Kendyl Nolan, Ishika Patel
7th - Hope Borst, Tyler Crowder, Natali Dillon, Justin Galloway, Kara Gregory,
Dallas Hollingsworth, Samantha Kilgore, Elijah Lathrop, Savannah Lynch, Isabel Scott,
Joseph Shoaf, Evan Small, Ardi Ziberi
8th - Steven Arizmendi, Dallas Bartlett, Zoe Beedle, Luke Blankenship, Cora Lathrop,
Alexander Martinez, Tristen Miller, Molly Peterson, Adler Pierce, Abe Remaklus,
Michael Shelton, Chase Sichts, Lilyjah Sichts, Parker Slinker, Morgyn Wood