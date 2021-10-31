Attica Jr-Sr. High School has announced the first nine weeks honor roll. 

Those students include:

All A’s

9th - Joslyn Barnett, Meredith Rosswurm, Adalyn Small, Kyler Stamper

10th - Alec Bossaer, Maggie Branstetter, Taylor Clevenger, Adyson Goodwin, Natalee Jean, James Lathrop, Andrew Mandeville, Jackson Sisk, Kennadi Stamper

11th - Destiny Beedle, Noah Blankenship, Gage Greeson, Sam Hiller, Caiden Jeffries,

Carissa Laidley, Moses Ray, Sarah Shoaf, Kadence Tillotta

12th - Celeste Bryan, Molly Cole, Ashlyn Hinkle, Jared Jerkins, Jocelyn Kerr,

Caroline Mandeville, Shae Meador, Tatum Nunnally, Maddie Pierce, CeCe Rice, Jordyn Riegle,

Hannah Shackelford, Bradley Sisk, Ian Wellmaker

All A/B

9th - Madalynn Beck, Aleah Cruz, Katelynn Driver, Dane Goris, Emilee Jean, Greyson Skeels

10th - Jodi Bixler, Eli French, Carter Helms, Brayden Inman, Logan McClimans, Charity Olson,

Jackson Piper, Bo Rice, Emily Shackelford, Elizabeth Shelton, Madilyn Stamper,

Hailey VanDeWater, Brayden Watkins

11th - Kayce Askren, Ryleigh Douglass, Madison Galloway, Jacob Garrett, Sam Hemp,

Arlee Kerr, Libby Peterson, Ethan Petty, Elliott Rosswurm, Hunter Smith, Allison Swaney

12th - David Bruner, Erin Connolly, Christa Garriott, Riley Howard, Matthew Miller,

Emma Munson

All A’s

6th - Ryleigh Farley, Mason Irwin, Mallory Pierce, Nora Smalley, Alexander Stewart

7th - Caiden Ashley, Landri Hardman, Helen Harrison, Blake Inman, Jayce Larson,

Serenity Phillippo, Abby Ratcliff, Julianne Rosswurm

8th - Gwendolynn Duncan, Grace Hiller, Lillian Irwin, Annistyn Reynolds, Maddox Rice,

Halle Stanfield-Stephens, Layne Wilson

All A/B

6th - Ayden Beedle, Tanner Childress, Natalie Fares, Caitlin Galloway, Teygon Kerst,

Kendyl Nolan, Ishika Patel

7th - Hope Borst, Tyler Crowder, Natali Dillon, Justin Galloway, Kara Gregory,

Dallas Hollingsworth, Samantha Kilgore, Elijah Lathrop, Savannah Lynch, Isabel Scott,

Joseph Shoaf, Evan Small, Ardi Ziberi

8th - Steven Arizmendi, Dallas Bartlett, Zoe Beedle, Luke Blankenship, Cora Lathrop,

Alexander Martinez, Tristen Miller, Molly Peterson, Adler Pierce, Abe Remaklus,

Michael Shelton, Chase Sichts, Lilyjah Sichts, Parker Slinker, Morgyn Wood

