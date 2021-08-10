ATTICA, INDIANA — The current Attica Heritage Days’ queens are hosting a pageant ice cream social August 21st,1:00 pm to 3:00 pm (EDT), at Suzie Q’s drive-in, corner of Routes 41 and 136 in Veedersburg.
Girls ages three to eighteen are invited to pre-register for the next Heritage Days’ queens court. Each participant will receive an informational packet and a complimentary ice cream cone. Pageant Director Michele Devlin also notes that early entry allows more time for the 2021-2022 queens to obtain sponsorships.
There is no residency requirement to be in the queens court. However, all queens must be willing to participate in Heritage Days and subsequent events throughout the year.
A baby pageant will be held September 18th during the Heritage Days celebration. It is open to boys and girls under age three.
Additional information is available from Devlin at (765) 761-0865.