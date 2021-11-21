October

The Students of the Month for October at Attica Elementary School were recently honored. They are: row 1: Allison Crowder, Keyllen Orona, Ruby Olson, Arya Cole, Brayden Nichols, Lucas Noriega-Chambers, Cooper Scheurich, Braelyn Salazar, Collin Keeling, Gabriel Jewell, Evie Meador and Kaylee Wright; row 2: Kendall Meador, Zoey Slate, Henley Rice, Faith Olson, Dixie Herndon, Hailee Coon, Oliver Rosswurm, Hayden Elliott, Drake Summers & Keylee Kirby. Not pictured: Autumn Green, Arin Holtkamp, Taytum Smith, Kambri Willis, Hailey McNiff, Aiden Garrison, David Winchester and Emerson Cole.

 Photo contributed

