The Attica Community Foundation is pleased to award a $3,605 grant to the Attica Youth Football League for equipment needs such as helmets, shoulder pads and pants for players in the K — 6th grade.
According to information provided by the football league, “We have grown the interest and participation of players starting at the K-2 level for the last 3 years with flag football. In 2020 the number of players was 15, it grew to 21 in 2021, and then 28 this last year. We look to continue to play flag football at the introductory level and have been exploring joining a league closer to Attica for the 3rd – 6th grade levels. Once these equipment needs are purchased, we hope to be able to maintain and replace them through regular fundraising events during the season.”