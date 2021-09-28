ATTICA, INDIANA — Foundation County Landmarks was the recent recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Attica Community Foundation to support the replacement of the roof and to provide exterior painting at the Old Attica Library, located at 101 S. Brady Street, Attica, according to information from the foundation.
The Ladies Library Association raised money for the first library in Attica. The Queen Anne cottage was built in 1889 and was the public library until the Carnegie Library opened in 1904. It was acquired by Historic Landmarks of Fountain County in 1998. The Old Library has been restored to its original condition with books from that time.
The Library is used for meetings throughout the year, provides a headquarters for the traditional garden tour and is a place often added to Cottrell Village tours. Tours are given to visitors to the Attica community, locals and grade school children.
A recent addition to the exterior of the Old Attica Library is the sculpture, “Talonted Fisherman” by artist Gary Hovey of New Knoxville, Ohio, was donated to the City of Attica by citizens, Bob and Melinda Shepherd in 2017. The sculpture is made from over 1,000 pieces of silverware and took over 2 months to construct. You can find it on the east side of the Library.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation says, “Why save historic places? The Community Foundation and many others in Fountain County believe that historic preservation is much more about the future than the past. We believe that saving landmarks responsibly enhances our quality of life and makes our communities attractive and meaningful places to live, work, and build a future for those who will come after us.”
Attica Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1988 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Attica, Indiana.