The Attica Public Library, Children’s Department, was the recent recipient of a $705 grant from the Attica Community Foundation to support the 11 a.m. June 7 performance of “The Story Quest” by the Madcap Puppet Theatre, according to information from the foundation.
The show is free. Established in 1981 Madcap Productions Puppet Theatre was founded in Cincinnati by the late Jerry Handorf and Beth Kattelman. Since the beginning, they have been firmly rooted in the art of professional puppet theatre, children’s literature, and world cultures. Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation says, “Various groups throughout Fountain County love the work of the Madcap Theatre. We always try to do our part to support their creative and artist performances in our area.”
Madcap quickly built a repertoire of comic-absurd and original fairytale performances, touring up to six ensembles concurrently to schools, community centers, art museums and libraries. Classic stories such as The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and others were adapted for Madcap’s giant puppets and expressive hand-in-mouth characters.
Attica Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1989 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Attica, Indiana.