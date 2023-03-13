Library

Photo contributed

Pictured left to right: Kim Eaton, Director of Community Engagement — Western Indiana Community Foundation; Katie Cropper, Children’s Librarian — Attica Public Library

The Attica Public Library, Children’s Department, was the recent recipient of a $715 grant from the Attica Community Foundation to support the 1 p.m. May 30 performance of “When You Wish Upon a Fish” by the Madcap Puppet Theatre, according to information from the foundation.

The show is free. Established in 1981 Madcap Productions Puppet Theatre was founded in Cincinnati by the late Jerry Handorf and Beth Kattelman. Since the beginning, they have been firmly rooted in the art of professional puppet theater, children’s literature, and world cultures.

