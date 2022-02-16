Johnny’s House, a residential recovery house dedicated to assisting adult males who struggle with addiction, is a recent recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Attica Community Foundation, according to information from the foundation.
Funding is to assist with the start-up costs for the new organization serving the Fountain-Warren County area.
According to Jerry Badgley, a founding member of Johnny’s House says, “The 24-hour residential home will allow men, coming out of jail or prison, or men who are serious about getting sober, to have a structured living environment. It will allow them to gain skills for sobriety, be held accountable for them choices, and have a support system to be successful. There is no such facility in our area. The judicial system is looking for a local facility to send men who have completed the in-jail portion of a program called JCAP. It involves a ninety-day program in jail and a ninety-day program after getting out of jail. The local court systems are supportive of our efforts. Our goal is to give training and support, including job training, which will help these men become productive assets to our community.”
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation says, “There is a tremendous gap in the services that our bi-county area provides for men who struggle with addiction. This won’t solve every problem related to substance abuse, but it points us in the right direction. The Community Foundation wants to do its part in helping to address this local issue.”
Attica Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1989 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Attica, Indiana.