“Anything Goes” is the theme for the 43rd Annual Fountain County “Bake-A-Rama” baking contest, according to information from the committee. That is right no featured ingredient so get out one of your favorite recipes that fit in one of the categories. It is scheduled for Oct. 5 at the Fountain County 4-H Fairgrounds, west of Veedersburg.
Exhibits must fit into one of the following categories: Cookies, Cakes, Pies, Quick Breads/ Muffins, Yeast Breads/Rolls, Miscellaneous, or Health Conscious (a recipe that is low or fat free, high fiber, or contains sugar substitute). Contestants must be present to enter and are limited to one entry per category. There is a flat $5 charge to enter. You can enter one entry in all category if you want and it will still only cost $5 total.
The recipe must accompany each entry and must be printed, typed or attached to an 8 1⁄2 x 11-inch sheet of paper. Pastry recipes must be included for pies.
Cash awards of $10 for grand sweepstakes and $5 for reserve grand sweepstakes will be presented.
Entries will be accepted from 9 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 5. The program during the judging, beginning at 10 a.m. will be Andi Tarquini from Perrysville “How it began, tomatoes”. Luncheon begins at 11:15, and will be catered by Foxworthy Catering. The menu will be chicken casserole, green beans, combination salad and frozen fruit cup.
In addition, the Bake-A-Rama entries will be sampled following the luncheon.
The event is open to the public. It is not necessary to be a member of Extension Homemakers to enter the contest or to attend the program and luncheon. The cost for the event will be $12. Reservations are due by Sept. 29.
To make reservations, or for more information, please contact Purdue Extension Fountain County at (765)793-6240. Extension Homemaker Club members may make their reservations with their club presidents. Others may send reservation money with name and address to Bake-A-Rama Reservations, c/o Purdue Extension Fountain County, 301 4th Street, Covington IN 47932. Make Checks payable to: Fountain County Extension Homemakers.
The Bake-A-Rama is sponsored by the Fountain County Extension Homemakers, Fountain County Farm Bureau, Inc., and Purdue Extension Fountain County. Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.