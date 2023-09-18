The Fall Homecoming at Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School is scheduled for Friday, September 29, according to information from the school. The Seeger Patriots will host the Covington Trojans at 7 p.m. The Fall Homecoming Court will be presented and the 2023 Homecoming Queen will be announced during half-time.
The 2023 Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School Fall Homecoming Court includes Macyn Hughes (Freshman Class Representative), Peyton Grimmett (Sophomore Class Representative), Malachi Lathrop (Junior Class Representative), Ryley Nern (Senior Class Representative), Ethan Guminski (Senior Class Representative), Brady Taylor (Senior Class Representative), and Hunter Thomas (Senior Class Representative), Kelsey Johnson (Freshman Class Representative), Isabelle Bradbury (Sophomore Class Representative), Marissa Rickey (Junior Class Representative), Joanna Salts (Senior Queen Candidate), Hadessah Austin (Senior Queen Candidate), Areria Hansen (Senior Queen Candidate), and Cecelia Blankenship (Senior Queen Candidate).