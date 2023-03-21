Move because you can… not because you should. We all know the importance of physical activity, but how many of us put it off or procrastinate? The goal should be 30 minutes a day of moderate exercise (walking, riding a bike, gardening, or any activity that increases your heart rate) 5 days a week. It can even be beneficial if broken into 10 minutes 3 times a day. Just get moving. Being physically active can improve brain health (depression, anxiety, thinking, etc.), weight management, and risk of disease (elevated cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, etc.). It’s even been proven that walking can improve osteoarthritis pain because of the increased blood flow to the joints.
With spring weather just around the corner, outdoor activities will be flourishing. The Warren County Community Foundation, along with other local organizations, developed trails to “accentuate the beautiful parks and natural spaces throughout the county.” (Funded through a grant from Lilly Endowment GIFT VII). They also created a brochure to help identify native plants and flowers, a great resource for a scavenger hunt with children. Stop by the Warren County Health Department to pick up a map of the parks, trails and other fun activities to do locally.