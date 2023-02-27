Warren County Health Department

Recently my friend’s child was tested for lead and it was elevated. I’m concerned my child could also have elevated levels. What does this mean? - anonymous

Lead is a heavy metal that can be found in your home, in the dirt your kids play in, in tap water, and even in the vegetables you grow in the garden. Prior to 1978, manufacturers would add lead to paint to accelerate drying time and increase durability. Lead was also a component used in pipes to transport water in older homes because it was durable, able to bend easily, and didn’t rust as easily as other products. Lead was also added to gasoline because it acted as a lubricate to prevent “engine knocking”. The convenience of lead comes at a cost though. Per the CDC: Exposure to lead can seriously harm a child’s health and cause well-documented adverse effects such as, damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, hearing and speech problems. Children with elevated lead levels often don’t show any symptoms but as they grow the irreparable damage can present itself with lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school.

