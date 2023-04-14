Fountain Central High School and Southeast Fountain Virtual Academy hosted the 2023 Academic Awards Night at their gym on March 13, according to information provided. All awards are based on semester average grades earned during the 2022 Spring semester and/or 2022 Fall semester.
The Academic Awards Night was made possible through the support of sponsor donations. The sponsors include: Platinum Level: Southeast Fountain Community Foundation; Gold Level Sponsor: The Fountain Trust Company; Silver Level Sponsors: Veedersburg American Legion Post 288, FCHS Spanish Club, Fountain Central FFA, Froedge’s Gravel Pit, Nucor Steel, Dickerson Funeral Home, CentreBank, Hillsboro Hardware, Coal Creek Country Store, Allen Auction & Real Estate & Mustang Corral; and Bronze Level Sponsors: Downs TV & Appliance, Morris Goat Farm LLC & MM Chickens! LLC.