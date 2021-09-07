The Covington Businesses Association is sponsoring the 30th Apple Fest Sept. 25, according to information provided.
The festival will be in downtown Covington.
Vendors are being accepted.
The day will include the Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast, and then a variety of vendors for people to explore, including artisans, food trucks, food tents and more.
There will be an apple dessert baking contest and an apple pie-in-the-face auction. A taco eating contest is planned.
Other activities include vocal performing artists, bands and other live music.
There will be a car show, an antique tractor show, Coffing Brothers apples, local dining and local shopping. The crowning of the 2021 Apple Fest queen is also planned.