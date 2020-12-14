The Warren County Community Foundation would like to announce that Libby Smith has been selected as the recipient of the Warren County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Smith will receive full tuition to the Indiana private college or public university of her choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment, according to information from the foundation.
Smith, of Seeger Memorial High School, plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in engineering. She will graduate with Summa Cum Laude honors with a 4.178 GPA. Smith is the daughter of Steven and Tammy Smith of Williamsport.
Smith has excelled in academics at Seeger, has been a valuable member of several organizations including STARS (Students That Are Respectfully Serving), National Honor Society, Student Government Association, and Youth Council. Libby has also experienced success in Cross County and Track and Field.
One of Smith’s references wrote, “Throughout my career there have been many students that I have had the opportunity to teach and work with but not one of them has displayed the level of leadership, intellect and compassion of Libby Smith. Libby’s peers recognize her precision and attention to detail. She has used her gifts and talents to make her school and community better. Her selfless approach to each project she takes on makes her an incredible role model for the underclassmen. Another reference wrote, “I don’t know if I have ever worked with someone as focused, driven, and able as Libby Smith. I have also never had a student who was such a natural born leader. Libby is an all-around great person with a huge heart for her community and the people she is around. She is a top student, a top athlete, and spends multiple hours volunteering for the love of helping others.”
Twenty-six students applied for this year’s Lilly Scholarship. The first phase of the selection process included the scholarship committee independently scoring all applicants and coming to a consensus on six students to advance to the semi-finals for an interview. Adding the interview into the scoring, the next phase narrowed down the group to three finalists. Those three students participated in a second interview and a writing prompt. Each committee member independently scored all applicants using a seven-part rubric approved by Independent College of Indiana, Inc. including academic performance, essays about goals and leadership, community service and volunteer activities, work experience and activities, noteworthy achievements, honors, and awards, interviews, and final essay.
Following the final scoring, the top finalists were forwarded to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI) for final selection of the Warren County Community Foundation’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient.
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Including the 24th cohort, 4,912 full-tuition scholars have been awarded and over $424 million in scholarship tuition has been provided through the LECSP since the program’s inception in 1998.