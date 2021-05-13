To the Editor,
My name is Jill Duncan. In reading last week’s Fountain County Neighbor, I was concerned when I saw the insert entitled “Meatless Mondays”. As a beef farmer in Fountain county, I just wanted to share some facts with you regarding beef.
It can be misleading when an article makes it seems like meat, specifically red meat, is bad for your health. It is exceedingly difficult to replace the nutrients you get from a serving of real beef. It supplies 10 essential nutrients, including protein, zinc, iron and B vitamins in just 170 calories per serving.
Overall, that is fewer calories, fat, saturated fat and sodium and more protein compared to meat alternatives. There is only one ingredient in beef and that is beef. There is a long list of ingredients in meat substitutes. It is also worth noting that the iron in beef is more easily absorbed than that from other plant sources. If you are interested in learning more, please visit https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/
Thank you,
Jill Duncan
Wingate, Indiana