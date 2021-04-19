Ag & Natural Resources Educator
Purdue Extension Benton and Warren Co.
How does your lawn look this spring? Chances are, not as good as you would like. The main culprit responsible for many rough looking lawns this spring is late summer drought from last year. July 2020 through the end of the year was an abnormally dry period in west central Indiana. As a result of this, our lawn grass species went dormant for an extended period of time last summer and many of the weed species that are drought tolerant were able to outcompete our cool season bluegrass and fescue lawns. Now, what many of us are dealing with this spring are ugly clumps of dead crabgrass and a mat of low growing plants such as chickweed that seem to be crowding out the grass. What can you do about this?
Fertilize. For existing lawns, you can use a dry granule fertilizer. The bags of fertilizer will be labeled with their Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium content. For example: 100 lbs of 20-5-12 fertilizer contains 20 lbs of nitrogen, 5 lbs of P2O5 (phosphorus) and 12 lbs K2O (Potassium). For existing lawns, the key is the nitrogen. Apply enough fertilizer so that you are putting on about a half pound of nitrogen per 1000 square foot of lawn. This should give your lawn a boost and help it outcompete many of the common broadleaf weeds this year.
Apply herbicide. If you go the herbicide route, I recommend applying as a liquid with a sprayer. To get good coverage of the weeds, spraying generally is much more effective than applying granules of herbicide with a dry spreader. A hand held two gallon pump-type sprayer available for around $20 will work fine for this purpose. The old tried and true lawn herbicide is something that contains a mix of two or three of the auxin regulator herbicides (2,4-D, dicamba and MCPP). These compounds will take many of the common broadleaf weeds (chickweed, dandelion, plantain) out of your lawn. If creeping Charlie, wild violets or white clover is a problem then consider adding triclopyr herbicide to your auxin regulator spray mix. A fairly new product on the market that is very effective at killing a large number of broadleaf weed species as well as crabgrass and nimblewill is marketed as Tenacity and contains the active ingredient mesotrione. Spraying herbicides on lawns in the spring and early summer is effective but if you really want to kill weeds in the most effective and efficient way possible, you should spray your lawn for weeds around September 1st. This is the time when many of the toughest to control weeds will be moving sugars down into their roots to prepare to overwinter. The herbicide will move to the roots along with the sugars and kill the weed root and all. If you are going to use herbicides, follow all of the safety precautions on the label. These chemicals are registered with the EPA but that does NOT mean they are safe. When mixing and applying herbicides wear gloves, safety goggles or glasses, long sleeves, pants and closed toe shoes. Handling pesticides and sunbathing need to be two completely separate activities, do not try to do both at the same time.
Mow at the proper deck height. Most of our lawns are Kentucky bluegrass, Fescue or a mixture of the two. Ideal blade height of freshly cut grass of these species is 3.5”. You should also mow so that you cut off no more than 1/3 of the blade length per cutting. You can get away with breaking this rule now, when it’s still fairly cool, but when the weather heats up this summer the grass will not be so forgiving. Do not try to make your lawn look like a golf course fairway unless you have a good irrigation system and money to spend on bi-monthly herbicide applications. Most of us tend to mow too low and would benefit by moving our cutting height up just a little.
Plant new grass in areas that need to be re-seeded. Assuming these areas are fairly small, you can work up the soil with a hard-tined rake, sprinkle seed by hand then work the seed in lightly with a leaf rake to insure good seed to soil contact. For good measure I sprinkle additional grass seed on the surface at this point. Then water to moisten the top ½” of soil then continue to water as necessary to keep the seeds from drying out. April and May is a decent time to start new grass seed, the drawback is that as the grass is just becoming established, we enter into what is typically harsh growing conditions of June and July. My best advice for re-seeding bare patches is to inventory your lawn on August 1st and if there are areas that need new grass planted, do it then. There is no better time than early August for establishing cool season lawn grasses.
One of the complicating factors in maintaining an attractive and healthy lawn is that spring is the season we tend to get motivated to try to beautify our lawns. However, the best time of year for most lawn improvement work is actually August and September. When August comes around, we tend to be tired of fighting the battle and ready to give up until the next spring. Put it on your calendar now. August 1st, take an inventory around the lawn. What needs re-seeded? Are there weedy patches where herbicide use is needed? Are there thin spots that need fertilized? Answer these questions, then do what is needed between August 1 and September 15th to improve your lawn for next spring.