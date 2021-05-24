Kingman Library has announced the latest items added to its collection.

They include:

Youth Titles

Onyebuchi: Rebel sisters

Katie the catsitter

Nathan Hale hazardous tales ; blades of freedom

Lambert: Distress signal

Gutman: Mr. Corbett is in orbit!

In the half room

So you want to be an owl

Journey around the sun; the story of Halley’s comet

The 130-story treehouse

Renegade flight

Lightfall; the girl & the Galdurian

Carpenter’s helper

Wild river

Non-Fiction

Bottom Line yearbook 2021

Wild vet adventures

A tale about tails; step into reading

Videos

Star Wars the complete saga

You: the complete first season

Roe V. Wade the real story you’ve never been told

Our friend

Willy’s Wonderland

Songbird

The little things

Tombstone

Vanquish

Pixar’s Soul

Adult fiction

Cameron: Tom Clancy power and empire: a Jack Ryan novel

Shipman: The recipe box

Henderson: The marriage wish

Andrews: The newcomer

Gould: The sisters of Lancaster County; Books 1-3

Eason: Protecting Tanner Hollow

Eason: Deadly reunions; Books 1-3

Deaver: The final twist

People may view the website to see the new hours and follow the library on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

