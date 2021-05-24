Kingman Library has announced the latest items added to its collection.
They include:
Youth Titles
Onyebuchi: Rebel sisters
Katie the catsitter
Nathan Hale hazardous tales ; blades of freedom
Lambert: Distress signal
Gutman: Mr. Corbett is in orbit!
In the half room
So you want to be an owl
Journey around the sun; the story of Halley’s comet
The 130-story treehouse
Renegade flight
Lightfall; the girl & the Galdurian
Carpenter’s helper
Wild river
Non-Fiction
Bottom Line yearbook 2021
Wild vet adventures
A tale about tails; step into reading
Videos
Star Wars the complete saga
You: the complete first season
Roe V. Wade the real story you’ve never been told
Our friend
Willy’s Wonderland
Songbird
The little things
Tombstone
Vanquish
Pixar’s Soul
Adult fiction
Cameron: Tom Clancy power and empire: a Jack Ryan novel
Shipman: The recipe box
Henderson: The marriage wish
Andrews: The newcomer
Gould: The sisters of Lancaster County; Books 1-3
Eason: Protecting Tanner Hollow
Eason: Deadly reunions; Books 1-3
Deaver: The final twist
