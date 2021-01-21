HARROGATE, TENNESSEE — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced Jordan Walters, of West Lafayette, was placed on the Dean's List for the Fall semester of 2020, according to a press release.
To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. More than 600 undergraduate students were named to the Dean's List.
Lincoln Memorial University's main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423-869-6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.