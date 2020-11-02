Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church and Purdue Extension of Fountain County are offering older adults monthly informational packets that can help them cope with winter challenges, according to information from the ministry.
The packets are free and will be available on the first of each month. November topics are No Fall November: Information to Prevent Indoor and Outdoor Falls. December packets address Seniors Coping with Anxiety and Depression and Mood Elevating Plants.
Seniors in Fountain and neighboring counties may request the packets by calling either the church, (765)798-2350, or the Young at Heart coordinator, (765)793-7285. Callers should leave their name, address and phone number, and specify the packet(s) they want.