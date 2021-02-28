INfield Advantage began as the on-Farm Network in 2010, thanks to a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). For the first eight years, it was primarily a nitrogen-use efficiency and cornstalk nitrate testing program designed to track and reduce N leachate into waterways. In 2014 NRCS funding ended, but several state-level partners including ISDA, Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council funded the program into 2019. Last year INfield Advantage once again received an NRCS grant and the program was revamped to focus on working with farmers to help them do split field trials. The three types of on-farm trials that are being focused on are:
Nitrogen fertilizer trials in Corn. Comparing all pre-plant / starter system with alternative of splitting N application and applying part of the N as side dress at v4-v6 corn growth stage or later.
Cover Crop trials. Comparing corn or soybean health and grain yields where half of the field was planted to cover crop the previous fall and half of the field received no cover crop.
Tillage trial where half of the field is planted using the farmer’s normal tillage regime and the other half is planted no-till.
What is in it for you as a farmer? Assuming you have an interest in exploring one of the three comparison trials listed above, why would you want to complicate things and endure the potential red tape of getting involved with Infield Advantage? Why not just go it alone? Here is a list of the perks of participating in the INfield Advantage program.
Assistance with set up of the trial and choosing suitable field or best area within a given field.
Soil tests. Someone will take care of sampling the area and sending the samples to the lab for fertility and soil health analysis.
The field will be flown in-season with a drone and the cooperator will receive crop health maps within a day or two of the flight. I will be doing the flights so if you would like multiple flights over an extended period of flight dates, that can be done.
Access to Truterra software which can be used to measure progress toward conservation goals.
Analysis of yield data at the end of the season.
First time INfield Advantage participants will receive $200 incentive payment.
If you are interested in learning more or getting signed up, please contact Jon Charlesworth at either the Warren County Extension office 765-762-3231 or Benton County Extension office 765-884-0140 or email charles6@purdue.edu I would like to have participants signed up by March 12th.