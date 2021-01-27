FOUNTAIN COUNTY, INDIANA — Indiana Extension Homemakers Association is an organization affiliated with The Cooperative Extension Service and Purdue University and is interested in furthering education, leadership and community volunteerism. IEHA is offering eight $500 scholarships to Indiana Homemakers who are twenty-five (25) years of age or older, according to information provided
These scholarships are to be used to complete education or upgrade vocational skills. One must be admitted to, or cleared for admission, to an academic or vocational school, which is state-licensed or accredited.
Preference will be given to a person studying at an undergraduate level. Scholarships will be awarded with regard to financial need, and formal winners may apply again.
Applications may be obtained through the Fountain County Cooperative Extension Office, located in the Fountain County Courthouse, 301 4th Street, Covington, Indiana 47932. Phone numbers: (765) 793-6240 Forms may also be downloaded from the IEHA website: www.ieha-families.org. Completed Applications must be received on or before March 15, 2021
Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.