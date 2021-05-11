INDIANAPOLIS – On May 11, the Indiana Broadband Office announced Warren County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana, according to a news release.
“About 10 years ago, leaders in Warren County collaborated to bring fiber connections to the hospital and to the schools. It was a great start that helped position Warren County for further development. Now, that same level of collaboration is occurring within the Warren County Broadband Taskforce and I look forward to the near-term results that occur,” said Ben Dispennett, Executive Director of Warren County Local Economic Development Organization.
The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
“The Indiana Broadband Office and I are pleased to see another Hoosier community take the necessary steps to receive the Broadband Ready Community certification,” Crouch said. “This news comes at a great time as the state further invests in expanding broadband infrastructure, as the Indiana General Assembly has allocated another $250 million to increasing high-speed, reliable internet opportunities.”
The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the Warren County Commissioners adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.
“The Broadband Ready Community application process helped us prioritize this issue for the county and created a more efficient process for future development. We are excited to have the Broadband Ready Community status which indicates Warren County’s commitment to expanding access for high-speed broadband,” said Warren County Commissioner Clay Andrews.
According to Scott Rudd, Director of the Indiana Broadband Office, there are now more than 45 Indiana communities with the Broadband Ready designation.
“It is great to see Warren County take these steps to bring affordable and reliable broadband access to their residents,” Rudd said. “Through asset mapping, community surveys and provider partnerships Warren County should be commended for its commitment to broadband development, and the Broadband Ready Community designation further illustrates that commitment.”
Via 2020 legislation, the Broadband Ready Community Program was transitioned from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). IBO began the day-to-day management of the Broadband Ready Community Program on July 1, 2020. For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.