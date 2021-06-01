Carmel, Indiana – The state’s highest-quality artists and food producers are encouraged to apply to have their work designated Indiana Artisan, according to a news release.
The 2021 juries will convene in July to determine which art and value-added foods will become part of the organization that coordinates a spring and fall Marketplace, sells work in stores in the French Lick Resort and Carmel Arts & Design District, is adding an online store this year, and provides networking and business-development education for its members, among other benefits. Applications are due noon June 15.
The application, timeline, guidelines and a listing of benefits can be found here. For more information please contact Rosalyn Demarree at Rosalyn@IndianaArtisan.org or (317) 964-9455.