Warren County – The morning of June 1, Senior Trooper Millburg was patrolling US 41 near County Road 650 North. Senior Trooper Millburg attempted to stop a 1991 Blue Cadillac Deville driven by Rhiannon Coy, 23, Manteno, IL, for traveling 91 mph in a 50 mph work zone with workers present, according to information from state police. Senior Trooper Millburg activated his emergency lights, and the Cadillac continued southbound from US 41 to State Road 63 at a high rate of speed. Senior Trooper Millburg continued to pursue the Cadillac southbound until State Road 63 and County Road 725 S, where the Cadillac came to a stop. Coy was safely taken into custody and transported to Warren County jail.
Arrested and Preliminary Charges:
Rhiannon Coy, 23, Manteno, IL
Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony
Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor
Senior Trooper Millburg was assisted on scene by Trooper Feazel, Fountain County Sherriff’s Department, Covington Police Department, and Beedle’s Towing.