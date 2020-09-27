Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on Multiple Charges
Warren County - Just after 11 p.m. Sept. 26, Trooper Jonathan Fulfer was conducting a traffic stop on US 41 near CR 850N, when he observed a vehicle pass him, traveling south in the northbound lanes. After finishing the stop he was on, Trooper Fulfer caught up to the wrong-way vehicle on SR 63 near CR 300N, still traveling south in the northbound lanes. (Just south of the US 41/SR 63 interchange.)
Trooper Fulfer was able to stop the vehicle, a gray Chevrolet Impala, near the intersection of CR 200N. Trooper Fulfer spoke with the driver, Jerry L. Odell, 26 of Danville, IL, who was exhibiting signs of impairment. After a thorough roadside investigation and field sobriety tests, it was determined that Odell was impaired, and that he was in possession of marijuana and marijuana edibles. Odell was also driving without a license. A chemical test was taken at St. Vincent Hospital in Williamsport, before Odell was arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail on the following preliminary charges: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Endangerment), Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor; Operating with Controlled Substance in Body, Class C Misdemeanor; and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Obtaining a License, Class C Misdemeanor.