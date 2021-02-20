Warren County - A Chicago man was arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit Feb. 19.
According to Indiana State Police reports, at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 19, Trooper Tyler Turchi was patrolling US 41 near County Road 850 North when he attempted to stop a 2007 Dodge Charger for traveling 111 mph in a 60 mph zone. The driver, later identified to be Anthony Hayes, 22, of Chicago, failed to stop for Trooper Turchi and continued southbound on US 41 at a high rate of speed. Trooper Turchi continued to pursue the vehicle to US 41 and County Road 650 South, where he was advised to terminate the pursuit.
Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, Hayes ran off the road on US 136 near County Road 800 West. Hayes exited his vehicle and requested a ride from a passing motorist. At that time, a Covington Police Officer arrived on scene and was able to safely take Hayes into custody without further incident.
Hayes was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle - a level 6 felony, reckless driving - a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without every receiving a driver's license - a Class C misdemeanor.
Trooper Turchi was assisted on scene by Lieutenant McKee, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, and Covington Police Department.
"All charges listed are merely accusations at this point," reads the news release. "All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."