The Illiana Quilters Club will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 in the Assembly Hall on the Power Show grounds near Rainsville (weather permitting). No special demonstration is scheduled, so participants are asked to take their own projects to work on. People are reminded to not forget a sack lunch and any sewing tools for projects. They are also invited to take any projects they've done this winter for "show and tell".
In case of weather conditions or other unforeseen issues, the group will e-mail members of cancellation by 7 p.m. Feb 21. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Becky 765-585-9547 or Kathy 217-304-6561.