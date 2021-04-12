The Illiana Quilters Club will have its monthly meeting on April 26 at the Illiana Power Show grounds in the Assembly Hall, near Rainsville.
The group will have a short business meeting starting at 9 a.m., followed by "show and tell" and a demonstration on making a "crossover the body handbag". Anyone is welcome to attend and bring a friend.
Participants are asked to take a sewing machine and supplies, along with a sack lunch. Those who wish to participate in the handbag construction are asked to take two coordinating fat quarters, a 12" zipper and a small amount of batting. Anyone with questions may call Becky 765-585-9547, Kathy 217-304-6561, or Sally 765-585-5186