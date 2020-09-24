It had been a few years since Covington had won their annual soccer invitational so the team, playing in their last home games of the season, were elated to take the championship in the 19th year of the event.
The Trojans started the day with a game against West Vigo in a rematch from an August 24 contest that Covington won 4-2.
Scoring in game on Saturday started with a pair of penalty kicks, the first by Rico Mandolini of the Trojans in the 15th minute followed seven minutes later by one from Monte Walker of the Vikings.
It took until the 31st minute for anyone to score again and it was Mandolini flicking in a free kick from Brydan Gaskill for a 2-1 lead and then, right before halftime, Logan Pinkerton fed Bradley Lewsader to make the score 3-1 at the intermission.
A minute into the second half, Pinkerton got a pass from Mandolini for a 4-1 score and then in the 70th minute, Pinkerton hit Savion Waddell for the final goal of the game for a 5-1 score that put the Trojans into the championship contest.
Faith Christian defeated Frankfort 1-0 in game two to put the Eagles into the finals against Covington with the Hot Dogs moving to the ensuing consolation game against West Vigo.
The game between the Vikings and Frankfort was a physical affair with red and yellow cards being issued in a contest that ended 1-1.
Because it was a tournament, there was no tie nor any extra time, with the game going to a penalty kick shootout that West Vigo won.
The championship game was another rematch for the Trojans as they had squeaked out a come-from-behind 2-1 win on the Faith Christian pitch back on August 20.
This time it was Covington who scored first as Waddell got a pass from Pinkerton in the 14th minute for a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes later, it was 2-0 as Mandolini converted a penalty kick.
Both teams had ample opportunities to score in the remainder of the half, but the shots were either wide (Faith Christian) or high (Covington).
The second half saw both teams tire and game began to get sloppy with precision passing giving way to booting the ball up the field and then chasing it.
In the 60th minute, Titus Rush scored for Faith Christian to make it 2-1 and that goal put a worried look on the face pf Covington coach Ryan Sowers.
“Two to one is the worst score in soccer,” he explained. “They get one more goal and suddenly it’s a new game. We really wanted to score that third goal before they got one at all, but we were never able to find the frame again.”
Much of the final 20 minutes saw Faith Christian keep the ball in their attacking end with Covington doing little more than clearing the ball upfield only to see it quickly returned as the Trojans tried to survive and run out the clock.
Faith Christian had their final shot in the last minute of the game, but it missed and Covington won by that 2-1 margin.
“We played three good halves of soccer today,” Sowers said, “but that fourth one was a nail-biter. We got the win for our seniors on senior day and our first [Invitational] title in three or four years, so we’re happy, but we know we’ve got some tough games ahead.”
With Illinois not playing soccer this fall due to Covid-19 restrictions in that state, the Trojans lost four game off their schedule and they have scrambled to find new matches.
A day or so before the Invitational, Covington added away games at Twin Lakes and North White, two squads who abilities will more than test the Trojans’ progress this season.
“Those are really good teams. We’re looking forward to those games,” Sowers said, “as they’ll help us prepare for the sectional in a couple of weeks.”