Hayden Hoskins of Williamsport is one of 2,000 students who were named to Bradley (Illinois) University's fall 2020 dean's list, according to information from the school. Hoskins is majoring in civil engineering.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.