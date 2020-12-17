Due to Covid, the December 14 meeting of the Hillsboro Town Board was called to order at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Present were Jody Fishero, Tom Fishero, Angie Golia, Dewaine Bowling, Stu Weliever and Travis Kochell.
First item on the agenda was the approval of the 11/29/20 minutes. Fishero made the motion and Bowling seconded it. Ed Moyer abstained. The minutes of the 11/19/20 Executive meeting approval was motioned by Fishero and seconded by Bowling. Moyer abstained.
Old Business: Nuisance violations were discussed. One new notice will be served. Bowling motioned and Fishero seconded it. The other property has new people moving in and at this time has been cleaned up. This property was abated.
Business by Board Members: A new part time person to work with the Superintendent was in the process of being hired. This progress is on hold until after the first of the year.
Weliever said the January meeting is the time for the appointments of the offices of the board to be voted on.
Scott Rainey was working and could not present his report. Golia will send Board Members a copy of it.
Superintendent, Fishero, will have his reports ready for them the first of the year. So far all is well.
Golia reported that the CARES ACT money of $16,351 was used for the Town and Fire Departments. Because of the Government procedures, the money had to be sent out for payrolls by the Government first, so our check has not yet been sent. She got the ok and approval to make an ordinance which allows her to take the money out of existing accounts and re-allocate until the check arrives. Then she will reverse the procedure and put the money back into the appropriate accounts.
The Payroll Ordinance needs an amendment to show Superintendent's salary for 2020 with vacation pay and where it came from and how paid. This is due to taking the money instead of vacation time that wasn't used. The vacation pay check will be written December 31, 2020 for that unused vacation time. Motion was made be Bowling with Fishero giving a second.
The Deputy Clerk's Salary Ordinance needs to be amended to show it is paid 50% from the water and 50% from the water utility funds. Bowling motioned, Fishero seconded.
Ordinance was written for reimbursement of the CARES money. It has to be accepted as a reimbursement to the Town's General Fund. Bowling motioned, Fishero seconded.
Clerk will make year end transfers (due to CARES) to be sure all bills are paid and books are balanced. She is allowed to move money from Fund to fund to be sure all is okay. Bowling motioned, Fishero seconded. Clerk sent our Legal Representation a letter. Bowling motioned, Fishero seconded. Clerk will send out Holiday Schedule to Board Members.
Members present rejected pay increases.
Voted to pay the claims. Next Meeting at Town Hall on January 11, 2021, 6:30 p.m. Meeting adjourned 7:20 p.m.