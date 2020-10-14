Submitted by Gordon W. Foster
The October meeting of the Hillsboro Town Board was Oct. 12. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by President Ed Moyer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call. Board member Dewaine Bowling and town attorney, Stu Weliever were not in attendance.
The first order of business was to accept the September minutes and the budget hearing minutes as written followed by the ordinance violations. There were no new violations and most of the past violations had been abated or were a work in progress.
Under new business, the utilities superintendent will be unavailable near the end of the month. The town will be placing an ad for a part time employee to help as needed on the daily work. It will probably be around 20 hours per week on average. A valid driver's license will also be required.
Also under new business, the clerk/treasurer announced that Hillsboro would be receiving a little over $16,000 from the CARES Fund to help with any expenses incurred by the town, fire or police departments during the Covid-19 pandemic such as P.P.E for employees, air purifiers, etc. This is a non-payback amount to be used for anything related to the pandemic and purchased from March until Dec. 31, 2020.
Moving on to old business, the question of who is responsible for the light poles in town came up as some of them are showing several rust spots. President Moyer contacted Duke Energy and they said they own the poles and are responsible for their upkeep. These were installed in 1965. More on this later.
In other old business, door to door Trick or Treat for Halloween is still okay but if you don't want to participate, don't turn on your porch light on Oct. 31.
The utilities superintendent told the board that he would need to replace a piece of testing equipment that was nearing 20 years old and finally just quit working. It will be around $4,700.00 and the board gave permission to purchase the item.
That concluded the meeting and the vote was taken to pay the bills and the meeting was adjourned at 7:42 p.m. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the town hall.