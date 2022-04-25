LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a local group of mental health providers has planned public events for three weeks in May to better connect and inform the community.
Sessions are planned at a variety of locations, days and times. Each week focuses on a particular age group. Week one focuses on youth. Week three concentrates on adults and parents of adults and week four highlights seniors. There are other highlights focusing on mental health happening in the community that are also listed below.
Sheri Moore, Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness – West Central Indiana and chairperson of the group says, “This collaborative effort from our local network of mental health providers is meant to inform and support those dealing with mental illness on a variety of levels in any stage of life or more generally to anyone interested in the topics. The Mental Health Collaborative Network is unified in our hope that no one feels isolated in this community. We encourage everyone to join in at least one of these sessions to learn more and consider your part in reducing of the stigma of mental illness. You are not alone.”
Week 1 is Youth:
• Sunday, 5/1: QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention (virtual) 1-2:30pm.
• Wednesday, 5/4: QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention — 9-10:30am at Mental Health America — Wabash Valley Region, 914 South Street, Lafayette, IN 47901
Also, that week:
Monday, 5/2: 3-5pm Mayoral Proclamation & Community Partner Appreciation Cook-Out at Mental Health America — Wabash Valley Region, 914 South Street, Lafayette, IN 47901
Thursday, 5/5: 6-8 Toast to Mental Health at Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. $30/ticket. Look up! Tippecanoe County will honor Mental Health Awareness Month by lighting the courthouse green at night in the first weekend in May.
Week 3 is Adults and Parents of Adults:
• Sunday, 5/15 is registration deadline for 5/17 & 5/18 two-part virtual series 6-8pm Parenting The Teen Brain. register at https://tinyurl.com/2p82h7n3
• Monday, 5/16: Schizophrenia Simulation — 6:00pm at Howarth Center, 615 North 18th Street, Lafayette, IN 47904
• Tuesday, 5/17: NAMI Family Support Group — 7-8:30pm at the NAMI office, 615 North 18th Street, Suite 104 (back of building) Lafayette, IN 47904
• Wednesday, 5/18: NAMI’s Family & Friends presentation — 11:30-1:00 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 4703 N 50 W, West Lafayette, IN 47906
• Thursday, 5/19: “How to handle your loved one’s mental health crisis” — 6:00pm at Howarth Center, 615 North 18th Street, Lafayette, IN 47904
Also, that Week:
Tuesday, 5/17: — 4-6 pm Valley Oaks Open House and Ribbon Cutting for Adult Substance Use and Mental Health Housing at 2323 Ferry St.
Week 4 Speaker Series for Senior Care: Time: 6pm – 7:30pm Location: Mental Health America-Wabash Valley Region, 914 South Street, Lafayette, IN 47901
Monday, 5/23: Caregiver Resources and Support
• Hospice
• Adult Day Services
• Skilled Nursing Facility
• Caregiver Support group
Wednesday, 5/25: Mental Health Challenges Experienced by Seniors
• Suicide
• Grief/Bereavement
• Isolation, Anxiety, Depression
Thursday, 5/26: Hoarding
The Mental Health Collaborative Network’s mission is to strengthen access and equality in mental health services in the Greater Lafayette community and surrounding areas by forming connections and facilitating collaboration as mental health leaders. Member organizations include: National Alliance on Mental Illness – West Central Indiana, Bauer Family Resources, Indiana Youth Institute, IU Health, Mental Health America — Wabash Valley Region, Meridian Addiction and Recovery Center, Purdue University, Sycamore Springs, Tippecanoe School Corporation, Valley Oaks Health, West Lafayette Police Department, Willowstone Family Services