Every year on June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is commemorated in America and worldwide.
Through WEAAD, we raise awareness about the millions of older adults who experience elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation. As many as 1 in 10 older Americans are abused or neglected each year, only 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse ever come to authorities’ attention. Older Americans are vital, contributing members of our society, and their abuse or neglect diminishes all of us. WEAAD reminds us that, as in a just society, we all have a critical role to play to focus attention on elder justice.
Please join Ford County Public Health Department and Telecare for a community walk and resource fair to bring awareness to World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15th.
The walk will begin at the Telecare Building, 215 E 3rd St Gibson City at 1:00 PM. We will walk around South City Park in Gibson City. Wheelchairs, walkers, and scooters are also welcome!
There will be community agencies present to provide information, giveaway items, and door prizes.
If anyone is interested in setting up a resource table or donating a door prize, please contact Kami Garrison at the Ford County Health Department.
Contact FCPHD with questions at (217) 379-928.