INDIANA STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (ISDH), has confirmed WEST NILE virus in a mosquito sample collected in Fountain County, Indiana.
West Nile virus is common in the late summer and early fall.
ISDH provided the following steps to help residents reduce the threat of West Nile virus in their area.
Tips to help avoid mosquito-borne diseases and reduce mosquito populations
• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning);
• Apply an EPA- registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to clothes and exposed skin;
• Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas;
• Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
Even a container as small as a bottle cap can become a mosquito breeding ground, so residents should take the following steps to eliminate potential breeding grounds:
• Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water;
• Repair failed septic systems;
• Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;
• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;
• Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;
• Frequently replace the water in pet bowls;
• Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically; aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.
West Nile Virus can be spread to people through bites from infected mosquitoes, but it is not contagious from person to person. Symptoms range from a slight headache and low-grade fever to swelling of the brain tissue and in rare cases, death.
Additional information may be obtained by calling the Fountain County
Health Department at (765)762-3035 x2 or accessing information through the Centers for Disease Control. https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/prevention/index.html