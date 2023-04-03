Spring has finally sprung and it’s not just people who are enjoying the beautiful outdoor weather, TICKS are also on the move. Prevention is always the best measure of reducing the chances of contracting a tickborne disease. Ticks tend to be found in wooded, bushy and grassy areas, so if you plan on hiking though this type of environment, it’s best to be prepared. There are several products available on the market to ward off these little creatures, just be sure to read the directions to make sure it’s the right one for you or your children. Per the CDC: “Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Permethrin can be used to treat boots, clothing and camping gear and remain protective through several washings.” It is also recommended to use a product containing DEET.
Once you return from your hike, examine clothing, daypacks and any pets that went with you. “Shower soon after being outdoors. Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tickborne diseases. Showering may help wash off unattached ticks and it is a good opportunity to do a tick check.”
If you find a tick attached to your skin, simply remove the tick as soon as possible. There are several tick removal devices on the market, but a plain set of clean, fine-tipped tweezers works well. Grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth-parts to break off and remain in the skin. If this happens, remove the mouth-parts with tweezers. If you cannot remove the mouth easily with tweezers, leave it alone and let the skin heal. After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Because each tick species carries different diseases, keep the tick by either putting it in rubbing alcohol, putting it in a sealed bag/container, or wrapping it tightly in tape. If you develop a rash or fever within several weeks of removing a tick, see your doctor: Tell the doctor about your recent tick bite (bring tick with you), when the bite occurred, and where you most likely acquired the tick.
Use the following links to learn more about diseases ticks can carry and symptoms to watch for:
An Ounce of Prevention is a public health educational resource from the Warren County Health Department.
This resource is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, and those seeking personal medical advice should consult with a licensed physician. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately. No physician-patient relationship is created by this educational post or its use.