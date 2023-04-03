Spring has finally sprung and it’s not just people who are enjoying the beautiful outdoor weather, TICKS are also on the move. Prevention is always the best measure of reducing the chances of contracting a tickborne disease. Ticks tend to be found in wooded, bushy and grassy areas, so if you plan on hiking though this type of environment, it’s best to be prepared. There are several products available on the market to ward off these little creatures, just be sure to read the directions to make sure it’s the right one for you or your children. Per the CDC: “Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Permethrin can be used to treat boots, clothing and camping gear and remain protective through several washings.” It is also recommended to use a product containing DEET.

Once you return from your hike, examine clothing, daypacks and any pets that went with you. “Shower soon after being outdoors. Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tickborne diseases. Showering may help wash off unattached ticks and it is a good opportunity to do a tick check.”

