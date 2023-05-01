An anonymous resident asked: I enjoy spending time outdoors and getting a tan makes me feel good about myself. As long as I’m careful not to burn, I don’t need to worry about skin cancer… right?
Unfortunately, if your skin tans, it means there is damage to the skin cells and potentially could lead to skin cancer. The sun can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes. A better option for “tanned skin” would be a topical bronzer or self-tanning lotion.
Risk factors for developing skin cancer include:
Indoor tanning- 75% increased risk of developing life-threatening melanoma from just one indoor tanning session before the age 35. While often associated with good health, the “glow” of a tan is the very opposite of healthy; it is evidence of DNA injury to your skin. Tanning damages your skin cells and speeds up visible signs of aging.
Sunburns-5 or more sunburns in your life doubles your chances of developing skin cancer.
Skin type-it is very common for light skinned people to burn easily but even those who have darker colored skin can get skin cancer. Reggae singer Bob Marley died at 36 years of age from a form of melanoma under his toenail.
Unprotected exposure to UV rays.
Genetics-melanoma can run in families.
To prevent one of the most common types of cancer, skin cancer, follow these important tips.
Stay out of the sun 10am-4pm. This is when UV rays are strongest.
Wear long sleeves, pants, and a brimmed hat that shades the face, ears and neck.
Apply sunscreen with a broadband spectrum that filters UVA and UVB rays with at least SPF 15 (Sun Protection Factor) and reapply every 2 hours (more often if swimming or sweating).
Stay in the shade when possible. Keep in mind that UV rays can reach you on cloudy days, continue to use sunscreen.
Sunglasses protect your eyes from UV rays and reduce the risk of cataracts.
Sunscreen is not recommended for babies 6 months old and younger.
Talk to your doctor if you notice changes in your skin. The following acronym is helpful in remembering warning signs: The ABC’s of melanoma.
A- Asymmetrical -does the mole or spot have an irregular shape with 2 parts that look different?
B — Border – irregular or jagged
C — Color -is color uneven
D- Diameter larger than the size of a pea
E- Evolving- has the mole or spot changed during the past few weeks or months.
More information can be found at the following links:
An Ounce of Prevention is a public health educational resource from the Warren County Health Department. Submit your question to healtheducator@warrencounty.in.gov. Each month we will select one or two questions to highlight and answer in the newspaper and on our Facebook page (Warren County Health Department). Unfortunately, we are not able to answer every question submitted. The questions highlighted here are those that focus on the public health needs of our community.
This resource is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, and those seeking personal medical advice should consult with a licensed physician. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately. No physician-patient relationship is created by this educational post or its use.