An anonymous resident asked: I enjoy spending time outdoors and getting a tan makes me feel good about myself. As long as I’m careful not to burn, I don’t need to worry about skin cancer… right?

Unfortunately, if your skin tans, it means there is damage to the skin cells and potentially could lead to skin cancer. The sun can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes. A better option for “tanned skin” would be a topical bronzer or self-tanning lotion.

