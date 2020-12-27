The latest COVID-19 information for Warren and Fountain counties was released by local health officials Dec. 23.
Dr. Sean Sharma sent out an email that day updating the latest numbers.
“COVID-19 positive tests and deaths continue to increase significantly throughout the bi-county area, the state, and much of the country,” he said in the email, which was accompanied by some images to illustrate the information. Those images are included with this story.
“In the last month, 19 deaths have been reported in the bi-county area due to COVID-19. Many of these have occurred in our most vulnerable populations. These deaths have been a direct result of widespread community transmission of the virus which has allowed its penetration into the homes and residences of our older populations,” Sharma said.
“Testing numbers locally and statewide remain at a plateau. This is most likely caused by multiple factors, one being saturated testing resources locally, statewide, and on a larger scale. Molecular testing (PCR send off) is experiencing longer delays and rapid testing is being increasingly used as a substitute. Rapid testing can be useful, but is most useful for individuals that are currently symptomatic. It has a lower sensitivity than the other testing method.
“Testing is available at a number of places locally, but Health Department testing can still be requested at FWHealth.org. Testing is available to be scheduled on every day but Sunday through FW Health.”
Testing was not available on Christmas Day and will not be available on New Year’s Day, he said, noting “Thank you to our dedicated staff who continue to make this resource possible. “
Sharma also noted that the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Indiana and are being administered regionally in the state. “This Pfizer vaccine is not, nor will it be, available in the bi-county area. Per Indiana guidelines, healthcare workers and LTCF residents are eligible for this vaccine. Regionally, the closest site for this vaccine will be IU Health in Lafayette.” The vaccine will be available to continued hospital staff, specified local health department staff and dialysis centers this week.
“LTCF residents and staff will be vaccinated on-site through a partnership with CVS. The date(s) of this distribution is expected to start Dec. 28,” he said. “Vaccines are estimated to arrive in Fountain and Warren counties by early to mid-January of 2021. This is expected to be the Moderna vaccine. Further details regarding vaccine clinics, supply, and targeted populations are in development.
“Vaccines appear effective and safe based on preliminary data,” he said via email. “No severe adverse effects have been noted among locals who have received the vaccine. Widespread vaccination of the population is not expected to be achieved until late 2021 at the earliest.”
He said for Warren and Fountain counties, the goal would be that at least 80 percent of the population, or 20,000 people are vaccinated. This would require 40,000 doses of the vaccine since it takes two doses per person. The estimated 10 minute processing time per dose would equal 400,000 minutes, or ~6,500 hours with at least two staff required for 10 minute throughput = 13,000 hours x 2 for metrics below = 26,000 work hours.
“One hundred twenty shots per day would assume two vaccinators plus two support staff completing one injection every 10 minutes for 10 hours per day with zero days off . Running continuously with this throughput, it would take until Dec. 1, 2021 to reach vaccine delivery goals in the county,” he said.
“Vaccine planning must include multiple local sources for vaccines other than the health department. Plans and partnerships are in development to facilitate local vaccine distribution. Even with this increased effort, the task of vaccination will be long, difficult, and only possible with sufficient supply of vaccine and resources (funding, manpower) to administer the vaccine. “
Sharma also noted that “mutations are a natural process which occur at increased frequency with higher viral replication as is now happening with widespread community transmissions of COVID-19. The implications of these mutations were discussed at the November meeting of the Fountain & Warren County Board of Health. A recent variant strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the United Kingdom which has a higher rate of infectiousness. The extent of spread of this mutation is unknown. Fortunately, this variant does not seem to have a higher mortality. We must be vigilant to slow the spread (and thereby the mutation) of COVID-19 in order to decrease to possibility of higher mortality, treatment resistance, and vaccine resistance. “
He said, too, that contact tracing continues to present a challenge. “ Some advances have been made by the local health department staff using an abbreviated contact tracing script adopted from the CDC. Contact tracing continues to be initiated by ISDH (now IDOH) with significant local follow up. We estimate that < 70% of positive cases are being effectively contact traced at this time. The shortcomings in contact tracing emphasize the need for continued adherence to the COVID-19 Basics (masking, distancing, handwashing, isolation and quarantine, etc.).
He said that schools continue to monitor staffs and students for COVID-19 symptoms and contacts. “The process has been good,” he said. “Continued diligence and adherence to protocol is warranted. Continued outreach and education to students, parents, and staff is important.
“Select schools have moved to virtual learning due to staffing shortages. The health department supports this decision when necessary for staffing or disease spread mitigation. In person schooling for K-6 grades should be prioritized when possible.
“Teacher Quarantine: As per the last update issued on Dec. 2, allowing quarantined teachers to teach should be used on a limited basis only when a whole class would need to be dismissed due to no faculty available. This has been clarified and emphasized by IDOH.”
He said that “school events continue with significantly limited attendance.”
Warren County was the number one county in the state for positivity from Dec. 20-22. “Rates of positive tests in the bi-county area remain among the highest in the state,” he said. “Test positivity has been used by public health officials throughout the pandemic to estimate the amount of disease spread in a community that is not being reflected in positive test results. This is an epidemiologically sound practice, and is supported by FW Health. “
There are several vulnerable populations, Sharma noted, including “Jails, retirement homes, and nursing homes.” He said those populations should be monitored closely and “adhere closely to IDOH guidelines. Issues that arise should be directed to our department if they have not been already. Vulnerable populations outside of these settings continue to be at risk at many local businesses and establishments where masking and COVID-19 protocol compliance remains poor throughout the bi-county.”
He noted, too, that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana are at or near record highs in the state, which puts a strain on hospitals, EMS resources and staff. “Clinical treatment with Remdesivir and convalescent plasma has been secured at Williamsport Hospital in a limited supply. Access to other resources such as monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab) is becoming newly available though may require travel to access,” he said.
He said that Fountain and Warren counties should follow the red guidance for gatherings and events through Jan. 11. “Event plan requests are not being reviewed at the Health Department at this time per the Governor's updated order,” he said. “School based events should follow the color coded guidance from ISDH. Restrictions based on color metric from IDOH should continue to be followed for at least two weeks after moving to a lower color category.”
Sharma noted that prevention cannot be handled by the health department staff alone.
“Efforts must be maintained to increase adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said. “One hundred percent compliance is not needed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. A reasonable goal for masking and distancing is 80% which would significantly help to limit the spread of disease locally.
“Holiday gatherings remain a high risk to increase local spread of disease even beyond its already high levels. Gatherings should ideally be limited to those within the same household.
“High risk activities like plane, boat, train travel, or gatherings where social distancing cannot be maintained are still discouraged.
“A large amount of disease is still felt to be spread by asymptomatic carriers.
“Complaints continue to be received at the Health Department daily with staff responding with education and support.