One hundred-forty-two COVID-19 vaccines were given by the Fountain & Warren County Health Department Jan. 12.
Dr. Sean Sharma, health officer, provided some local information about COVID-19 via email Jan. 18.
“The Fountain & Warren County Health Department held our first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Jan. 12,” he said. “Despite only having 100 vaccine doses in hand with over 120 scheduled vaccinations with less than 24 hours before the clinic began, we were able to successfully complete the clinic thanks to some last minute efforts by our staff.”
Of the 142 vaccines given, there were no adverse reactions, he said.
The next vaccine clinics were scheduled for Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. Al vaccines are by appointment only. “All appointments are currently booked for this week and for the currently available clinics on Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Wednesday, Jan. 27. Due to its proximity to the hospital, our initial vaccine clinics have been held at the Senior Center in Williamsport. At this time it is our intent to continue to hold vaccine clinics two days per week at this site, with a Fountain County site to open in late January,” he said.
Residents of Fountain and Warren counties can get their COVID-19 Vaccine at any site in the state without consideration of county residence.
The planned vaccination clinic schedule for the health department is:
Currently active (scheduling open through late February) — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Williamsport Senior Center; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. or later, Williamsport Senior Center.
Anticipated active date Jan. 28 (scheduling not yet available) — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, Sterling Christian Church (site subject to change).
Anticipated active date Feb. 6 (scheduling not yet available) — 11 a.m - 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sterling Christian Church (site subject to change).
Sharma said after Feb. 6 the health department staff hopes to continue on this Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule for at least the months of February and March.
Registration for vaccine appointments may be completed through the link at FWHealth.org. Assistance for those needing help is available by calling 211.
“Appointment openings are currently available through the month of February at the Williamsport site. We anticipate scheduling to open for the Fountain County site by Jan. 23,” he said. “Much of the timing of this is not under our department's local control. Vaccine supply, vaccine delivery, and a centralized scheduling approach is managed by the Indiana Department of Health.
“Vaccine supply and distribution is controlled by the state. It is our intention to safely and efficiently distribute all available vaccines given to our department to the appropriate eligible populations.
“Eligible populations for the COVID-19 Vaccine are determined on a state by state level. Guidance from the CDC or other states may cause confusion regarding the current eligible populations. The current eligible populations can be reviewed at the time of online vaccine registration, or by going to ourshot.in.gov.” he said.
“Our longer term goal is to achieve herd immunity through vaccination. This would require 70-80 percent of the population to be vaccinated (or to have immunity through the disease).”
He provided these vaccines by the numbers for Fountain & Warren County:
⁃ goal of at least 80% of population = 20,000 individuals
• need two doses per person = 40,000 doses of vaccine
• estimate 10 minute processing time per dose = 400,000 minutes = ~6,500 hours with at least 2 staff required for 10 minute throughput = 13,000 hours x 2 for metrics below = 26,000 work hours
• estimate 120 shots per day = 330 days (not including weekends)
• 120 shots per day would assume two vaccinators plus two support staff completing one injection every 10 minutes for 10 hours per day. with zero days off Running continuously with this throughput, it would take until December 1, 2021 to reach vaccine delivery goals in the county.
“Vaccine planning must include multiple local sources for vaccines other than the health department. Plans and partnerships are in development to facilitate local vaccine distribution. Even with this increased effort, the task of vaccination will be long, difficult, and only possible with sufficient supply of vaccine and resources (funding, manpower) to administer the vaccine,” said Sharma.
“Currently in the United States we are averaging around 250,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily, and we are seeing around 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 daily. The current total deaths from COVID-19 in the United States is estimated to be 400,000 as ofJan. 18.
“Modeling suggests we will reach approximately 560,000 deaths in the US by April 1, 2021. This equals around 150,000 more deaths in the next two and a half months.
“Rapid Vaccine Rollout (something not currently being accomplished) will decrease the estimated deaths between now and April 1 by only around 6 percent.
“Vaccines are a critical tool in our response to COVID-19 but will not replace current safety measures.
On the bright side, it appears that the summer months will offer some reprieve from the current high rates of death and disease in the United States,” Sharma said.
“Continued adherence to isolation (staying away from others if you are sick with confirmed or suspected COVID-19) and quarantine (staying away from others if you have been exposed to COVID-19) is important and is a minimum of 10 days.
“We anticipate fully vaccinated individuals (two shots appropriately spaced with documentation AND two weeks AFTER the second shot is completed) can be exempt from quarantine. Symptomatic individuals, regardless of vaccination status or recent disease status, should still isolate, test, and follow public health isolation recommendations.
Vaccination will not cause a positive PCR or Antigen test,” he said.
“We do not know how long immunity from the vaccine will last. We assume at least 3 months and probably 6 months. The need for annual or later booster dosing is uncertain.
“Immunity from COVID-19 disease is felt to be at least 3 months. Individuals with confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days may be excused from quarantine after close contact with COVID-19 so long as they remain entirely asymptomatic.
“Individuals with mild symptoms after COVID-19 vaccination (achiness, sore arm, low grade fever (<100.4)) do not need to isolate. Individuals with more significant symptoms after vaccination should isolate and consider testing for COVID-19. “
Sharma said the death rates for Fountain and Warren counties have decreased from November and December. “Many of the deaths over those months occurred in our two long term care facilities (nursing homes). Unfortunately, more deaths are anticipated in the coming months. Widespread community transmission of the virus continues to allow its penetration into the homes and residences of our older populations.”
Testing numbers locally and statewide are flat too decreased, he continued. “Testing is available at a number of places locally, but Health Department testing can still be requested at FWHealth.org. Testing is available to be scheduled on every day but Sunday through FW Health. Thank you to our dedicated staff who continue to make this resource possible.”
“Contact Tracing continues to present a challenge. Advances have been made by the local health department staff using an abbreviated contact tracing script adopted from the CDC. Contact tracing continues to be initiated by IDOH with local follow up. We estimate that < 70% of positive cases are being effectively contact traced at this time. The shortcomings in contact tracing emphasize the need for continued adherence to the COVID-19 Basics (masking, distancing, handwashing, isolation and quarantine, etc.),” Sharma said.
“Schools continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and contacts in staff and students. The process has been good. Continued diligence and adherence to protocol is warranted. Continued outreach and education to students, parents, and staff is important.
“Select schools have moved to virtual learning due to pandemic challenges. The health department supports this decision when necessary for staffing or disease spread mitigation. In person schooling for K-6 grades should be prioritized when possible.
“Teacher Quarantine: As per the last update issued on Dec. 2, allowing quarantined teachers to teach should be used on a limited basis only when a whole class would need to be dismissed due to no faculty available. This has been clarified and emphasized by IDOH.
“Student & Teacher Quarantine: As per the clarification issued on Jan. 13 by IDOH: 14 Day Quarantine Preferred, 10 day period an option for wholly asymptomatic individuals with continued close monitoring and masking adherence; early return (less than 14 days) of extracurricular participants (sports, band, etc) requires masking; neither IDOH nor FW Health currently support the 7 day shortened quarantine option. School events continue with significantly limited attendance.”
Sharma said the rates of positive tests in the bi-county area remain among the highest in the state. “Test positivity has been used by public health officials throughout the pandemic to estimate the amount of disease spread in a community that is not being reflected in positive test results. This is an epidemiologically sound practice, and is supported by FW Health,” he said.
“Hospitalizations in Indiana for COVID-19 remain near record highs. Hospital and EMS resources and staff are strained locally and regionally. Clinical treatment with Remdesivir has been secured at Williamsport Hospital in a limited supply. Access to other resources such as convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab) requires travel to access,” Sharma continued.
Vulnerable populations include jails, retirement homes and nursing homes, which should monitor closely and adhere to IDOH guidelines. “Issues that arise should be directed to our department if they have not been already. Vulnerable populations outside of these settings continue to be at risk at many local businesses and establishments where masking and COVID-19 protocol compliance remains poor throughout the bi-county,” he said.
“Event plan requests are not being reviewed at the health department at this time per the governor's updated order. School based and community events should follow the color coded guidance from IDOH. Restrictions based on color metric from IDOH should continue to be followed for at least two weeks after moving to a lower color category. This means, Fountain & Warren County should follow RED guidance through Feb. 3,” he said.
“Efforts must be maintained to increase adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. 100% compliance is not needed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. A reasonable goal for masking and distancing is 80% which would significantly help to limit the spread of disease locally.
“High risk activities like plane, boat, train travel, or gatherings where social distancing cannot be maintained are still discouraged.
“A large amount of disease is still felt to be spread by asymptomatic carriers.
“Complaints continue to be received at the Health Department daily with staff responding with education and support.”