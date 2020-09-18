The Fountain & Warren County Health Department continues to recommend all residents of the bi-county area to remain diligent in making good decisions during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Questions surrounding recreational travel continue to be common inquiries at our department. We remain open to answering specific questions from the public, however, we support the current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) which are summarized below. This guidance is reasonable for ALL travel outside of the Fountain & Warren County area but is most important for recreational travel. Recreational travel is all travel that is not of a necessary or emergent nature.
Recreational travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
You can get COVID-19 during your travels. You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others. You and your travel companions (including children) may spread COVID-19 to other people including your family, friends, and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus.
Don’t travel if you are sick or if you have been around someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Don’t travel with someone who is sick.
Before You Travel
Is COVID-19 spreading at your destination? The more cases at your destination, the more likely you are to get infected during travel and spread the virus to others when you return.
Do you live with someone who might be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19? If you get infected while traveling, you can spread the virus to loved ones when you return, even if you don’t have symptoms.
Are you at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19? Anyone can get very ill from the virus that causes COVID-19, but older adults and people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness.
Does your destination have restrictions for travelers? Some state and local governments have requirements requiring people to wear masks and quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Check these out before you travel.
If You Travel
Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when in public settings.
Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart from those not from your household.
Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
After You Travel
When around others, stay at least 6 feet from people not from your household - both indoors and outdoors.
Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when you are outside of your home.
Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
Watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and consider testing or treatment if needed.
Higher Risk Activities
Some travel is high risk for exposure to COVID-19. If you choose to participate in high risk travel, take these precautions:
Stay home as much as possible for at least 14 days after returning home.
Avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Consider getting tested for COVID-19.
High Risk Travel Defined
Travel to an area that is experiencing high levels of COVID-19. Currently most of the United States is seeing high rates of COVID-19. For assistance in determining the risk for your destination, contact FW Health one week before your departure for up to date guidance.
Going to a large social gathering like a wedding, funeral, or party.
Attending a mass gathering like a sporting event, concert, or parade.
Being in crowds — for example: restaurants, bars, airports, bus/train stations, or theaters.
Traveling on a cruise ship or river boat.
Thank you for your continued efforts to protect the health of your community. Our success in Fountain & Warren County will depend on the actions of everyone.
To request testing for COVID-19, or to learn more about COVID-19, please contact the Fountain & Warren County Health Department at:
(765) 762-3035