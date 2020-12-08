The FW Community Cares Food Pantry has set December hours.
The event will be at the Fountain and Warren County Health Department in Attica from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 17.
Anyone with questions may call 765-762-3035.
This will be a drive through distribution, according to the information provided. The health department staff ask that all clients remain in their vehicles at all times. They also ask that no one arrives prior to 12:45 p.m. EST.
The food pantry program is available to those who meet the following guidelines. Income guidelines (185 percent): household size of 1, monthly — $1,926, annual — $23,107; household size of 2, monthly — $2,607, annually — $31,284; household of 3, monthly — $3,289, annually — $39,461; household of 4, monthly — $3,970, annually, $47,638; household of 5, monthly — $4,652, $55,815; and household of 6, monthly — $5,333, annually — $66,992. For each additional household member add $682 per month.
More information can be found at www.food-finders.org.