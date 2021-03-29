A groundbreaking ceremony was conducted on Friday morning for the new McDonald’s restaurant that will be coming to Covington.
Construction was scheduled to start on Monday, March 29 and is expected to take 3-4 months on the site at the corner of Pearl (US 136) and Third Street.
It was supposed to start about eight months ago, according to Don Witzel, co-owner of the several McDonald’s in Vermilion County in Illinois, but the pandemic brought things to a halt.
“We’re happy to get this started today,” Witzel said after the ceremony. “We had hoped to be open by now, but at least we’re moving with it.”
The restaurant is expected to employ up to 70 workers and the Witzels are trying to get people to apply in advance.
“We’ve had a few people apply – you can see our sign here [at the site],” he said, “but we hope to get more now that construction has started.”
According to Charlie Jeffers, the Training Manager for the Witzel family McDonald's, they are looking for managers, maintenance staff and crew members with the latter positions starting at $11/hour.
The organization is planning a hiring event on the square in downtown Covington on Friday, April 16 from 3pm-7pm Eastern time and Saturday, April 17 from 9am-1pm where there will be a booth set up with hiring materials and where they can do onsite interviews.
People looking for an interview at that time should bring a resume with them when they arrive.
Bringing the McDonald’s to Covington has been a three-year project for Covington mayor Brad Crain, according to Witzel and Crain was enthusiastic at the groundbreaking ceremony.
“We worked hard to get this going,” Crain explained. “We bought the land here on the corner and then were able to buy the back half of the lot after they tore down an old apartment house. Once that was done, it was all about getting started.”
Crain noted that for every dollar spent locally, it circulates seven times within the community and with dozens of workers earning at least the starting pay of $11/hour, he said this will bring “thousands of dollars into the city every year.”
Deanna Witzel, the other co-owner, said she was thrilled to be joining the Covington community and that they are already working with the city, the schools and other community organizations.
“We’re eager to have school teams come and celebrate wins with us,” she said. “We want to work with local organizations and become a partner in what they do in the community.